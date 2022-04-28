Win-win outcome in public transport

This undertaking was reached following a meeting between Governor Powes Parkop and the NCD PMV Association PMV owners in the City on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Parkop assured them of NCDC's commitment to work with them to achieve a win-win outcome for all stakeholders including the owners and operators and the public.

The meet follows concerns raised by PMV operators after the launch of the Eda Bus Service.

“We appreciate your service all throughout these years till now. It’s not an easy task but you have delivered to the best of your abilities. For the future and improvement of the city, this basic fundamental service must be drastically improved.

"We are not here to undermine or put you all out of business. We are here to help you all lift the standard of this basic essential service and we invite you all to come onboard to work together towards a greater future,” assured Governor Parkop.

Governor Parkop said the aim is to provide the service that is clean, reliable, efficient, accessible and safe for city residents.

In the long term, he offered the operators and owners a joint venture partnership to run and operate the service in the city via Eda City Buses Limited as a joint venture company.

President of the PMV Association Jack Waso and a number of the owners and operators spoke passionately about the hardships and challenges they faced without any government support and assistance.

“It’s not easy to deliver this service especially when we use our own funds, loans and meet all cost to provide this essential service. We have had no support at all and yet we continue to do our best. We are happy to consider a win-win formula going forward,” said Mr Waso.

Waso thanked Governor Parkop and NCDC management to allow them to be onboard to voice their concerns and the opportunity for them to work in partnership to improve the public transport service in the city.