Weekend marred by deaths: Sika

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Silver Sika said the first death involved a teenager whose body was found on Friday night November 10, hidden behind the grass next to Gerehu roundabout.

The other three deaths included that of a teenager at Tokarara, a person at a night club in Gordons and a suicide case at 9mile where the victim is alleged to have hanged himself.

Sika said these are self-inflicted deaths because people are moving around in wrong places at the wrong time.

“Most of these issues have their own circumstances or reasons why those deaths have happened,” he said.

Sika stated that the city is not safe anymore and called on city residents to take precautions when moving around in the city especially during the evenings.

“I want to emphasis strongly to the citizens in NCD to be responsible for their own safety, whether you are in a vehicle or going out and about, because most of the deaths occurred during the night,” Sika said.

Meanwhile, investigations into these deaths are continuing.