Wanted criminal shot and wounded

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the suspect was it was allegedly armed with a factory made pistol and was at Miliok Street at New town when police were informed. He said went to the house to arrest him but he resisted and tied to escape. That was when he was shot and wounded.

PPC Rubiang said the suspect was then transported to the hospital and is now seeking treatment at the.

The PPC added that police records identified the man as David Junior aged 22 from Madang and New Ireland Province. He is a suspect allegedly involved in a string of crimes including robberies, sea piracy, bag snatching, threatening people with a weapon and other minor offences.

The PPC said, “He was one of the main suspects who was involved in stealing the brand new Institute of Medical Research Toyota Land cruiser on September 19, 2021 where all the parts were stripped off leaving only the body of the vehicle when police arrived at the scene. He then surrendered to police but escaped from the police cell at Jomba. He was also involved in the Kalibobo Sea Piracy on November 14 2021 where they robbed passengers who were travelling to Rai Coast. That was after he escaped from the police custody for stealing the IMR vehicle. He was also involved in many bulgury cases where he stole valuable items from people within Madang town.”

PPC Rubiang also added that according to police records, Junior had been involved in robbing buses since 2020. The PPC said some of the offences he committed are still under investigation including escaping police custody, robbery, and sea piracy. Police will charge him accordingly after he is released from hospital.