Want Westpac to Respond

Mr Tipi is demanding that Westpac pay him back, after he was held at gunpoint by robbers at Westpac’s Waigani Branch in Port Moresby, and had nearly K200,000 stolen from him.

“In 2017, I spoke to the bank, where I was told they would get back to me in 10 days. I am still waiting to hear from Westpac Bank,” said Tipi.

Having heard and read numerous news articles of the sale of Westpac to Kina bank, Tipi wants the bank at least respond.

“Since the incident occurred, I made so much loss, my family has been affected, I have been affected and 200 of my staff and their families have also been affected.” said Tipi.

Tipi recently received an email from Westpac on the 10th of July this year. The bank also said it would release a public statement regarding the matter, but this has yet to happen.

Tipi said, “I just want the bank to come forward and settle the matter. It’s been five years and I have made a huge loss.”

Tipi is suing Westpac Bank for one hundred million kina.