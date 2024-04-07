Visa-on-arrival for Philippines

He said this after meeting with Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary, Enrique Manalo in Manila, Philippines.

The negotiations will include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reciprocate the Philippines’ visa-free scheme for PNG nationals.

“We have already cleared that with the State Department in our government, and we look forward to that reciprocation with the Philippines so Filipinos can come to PNG and enjoy our wonderful country and feel much welcome,” Tkatchenko stated.

Currently, Filipinos traveling to PNG for tourism and business must secure an e-visa.

Secretary Manalo stated that Manila Philippines seeks to increase further tourism exchanges and the number of flights between PNG and the Philippines.

“While approximately 3,000 kilometres apart, our two proud maritime democracies share common values and realities that serve as an impetus for closer and more productive bilateral engagement.

“The importance we place on family, the diversity of our peoples and languages, our geographic configuration, the richness of our biodiversity, and the abundance of natural resources are all significant commonalities in charting a steady and fruitful course to our bilateral ties,” said

The proposed visa waiver arrangement is among the subjects discussed in the ongoing inaugural Philippines-PNG policy consultations in Manila.

PNG’s VOA is only available to the nations of Japan, Israel, Indonesia, China, and member states of the Melanesian Spearhead Group “on reciprocal basis”.