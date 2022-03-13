Vanimo airport’s first Aviation Security officers

The eight officers comprising of six males and two females graduated in a small ceremony in Vanimo after completing a two-week Aviation Security Standard Training.

With the upgraded Vanimo Airport and new terminal building soon to open, these officers will be essential in performing safety and security functions at the airport which include airport security surveillance, and passenger and baggage screening.

Meanwhile, the new Momote Airport which is scheduled to officially open on April 8, 2022 also graduated its first 8 Aviation Security Officers on March 3rd with three additional staff.

NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge, while witnessing the graduation of the new officers in Vanimo, challenged them to take pride in their work and do it diligently.

“You are privileged to be coming in as new officers to serve in the new terminal buildings and airport facilities. You either build these new facilities or tear it down.

“You are not any other security, you are aviation security officers. We have trained you well and we pay you well so I expect high work standards from you.

You must know and understand Civil Aviation Rules Part 139 and Part 140 by heart and perform your role effectively guided by these rules,” stated Kiponge.