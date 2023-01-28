Value historical sites: Marum

ENB Governor Michael Marum made this call early this week when attending the 81st anniversary of one of the most infamous and profoundly sorrowful tragedies to befall Rabaul and Australia during World War 11.

The governor said it was indeed Australia’s largest single maritime disaster ever.

“On this day, 81 years ago, the prison ship Montevideo Maru (MVM) bound for Japan, and carrying over 1,000 Australian prisoners of war and civilians departed Rabaul port. Those on board were rounded by the Japanese Imperial troops following the capture of Rabaul in January, 1942.

“They were the ones who either chose to stay back or were left behind to ensure administration could continue, and avert panic among the local work office, after the gradual evacuation over the preceding months,” Governor Marum said.

“Numerous Chinese settlers who had not been evacuated remained in Rabaul.”

He said the MVM was torpedoed by an American submarine in the northern Philippines killing all on board.

“The ship bore no markings to indicate it was carrying civilians and Australian prisoners of war and the Americans were under orders to destroy all enemy shipping they encountered.”

The Governor said the event remained unknown until after the war when an Australian Military officer went to Tokyo to investigate the fate of the Rabaul internees where he discovered the extent of the tragedy.

“The official report was released 69 years later,” he said. “That’s when families and relatives of those on board knew the sad truth of what happened to their loved ones that left Rabaul bound for Japan on MVM.”

He said Rabaul has been damaged “but it is no excuse to abandon aid or maintenance just because memorials like MVM are out of sight.”

The Governor said the Rabaul Historical Society is determined and committed to keeping Rabaul history alive.

“Sites such as the RSL Cenotaph, Yamamoto Bunker, Wreck Wharf, Japanese Peace Memorial, Chinese Burial Cairn and the Namanula/Governors Lookout must be regularly maintained.”

Marum added other memorial sites throughout the province should also be maintained.

“Visitors and families who wish to pay respects to their loved ones can be able to so and will attract tourists to our province to visit these memorials.”

He urged those in authority not to be indifferent and ignore the importance and significance of these historical sites.

Governor Marum encouraged the young generation to know this history.

“It is important that we value these stories and events that occurred in Rabaul as well as other parts of the province.

And simply playing your part by cutting the grass around these sites would be good.”