USAID Celebrates 60th Anniversary

USAID is the lead U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential. In order to support these goals, President John. F. Kennedy created the United States Agency for International Development in 1961.

Ambassador to PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, Erin McKee, in celebration of the anniversary, took a moment to reflect on how the United States have worked together with these three countries to empower individuals and in building self-reliant communities.

She said: “President John F Kennedy founded the USAID in 1961. The goal then is the same as it is now, invest in people, collaborate for mutual prosperity, support our partner countries development journey, and I know this first hand.”

Ambassador McKee added: “The United States recognized Papua New Guinea as early as 1975, when personal representative of then president General Ford presented a letter from the president to the government of PNG as independent ceremonies, and then USAID programs began officially as early as 1977.”

Papua New Guinea has come a long way since then, the country has developed both as an economy and a democracy and USAID have been honoured to be a partner since those earliest days.

USAID works with local government to tackle challenges such as climate change, access to quality health services and protection of natural resources, and focus on development challenges involving biodiversity, but not just protecting biodiversity but focus on sustainability as well.

Ambassador mentioned USAID’s involvement in women empowerment and how they work together to promote entrepreneurship, transparent elections, and of course good governance of which undergirds all of that.

These programs have enriched entire communities, these programs have empowered entire countries and these programs continue to this day.

On October 11 in 2011, USAID established its first regional office in Port Moresby, so 10 years ago and that regional office covered PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, at that time, the Port Moresby office had two people.

Today, the USAID office has over 10 personnel and its growing, to support its programs here in PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Ambassador McKee said USAID aims to grow their development programs here and presence because it matters and because it is the best way to deliver on promise what our two nations share with each other.