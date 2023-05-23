US Commitment to the Pacific

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Papua New Guinea for the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue, demonstrating the U.S.'s renewed commitment to its Pacific Island neighbors.

The Biden-Harris Administration has committed over $8 billion in funding to the Pacific Islands region since the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Island Summit in 2022.

The commitments include new programming for Papua New Guinea and additional Pacific Islands programming. Efforts focus on delivering on the U.S.-Pacific Islands Partnership, expanding people-to-people connections, taking climate action, promoting clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, and fostering economic partnership and recovery.

Key announcements and initiatives include:

signing agreements related to the Compacts of Free Association with Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia;

opening new U.S. embassies in the region;

returning the Peace Corps to the Pacific;

expanding American Spaces and promoting people-to-people connections;

building relationships through sports, expanding professional exchange programs;

launching the U.S.-Pacific Institute for Rising Leaders;

establishing the Indo-Pacific Museum Exchange Partnership;

supporting the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, and more.

The U.S. is committed to climate action and sustainable infrastructure, providing technical assistance and support for the Pacific Resilience Facility, reaffirming sea-level rise policy, and promoting transportation partnerships and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the Pacific Islands.

Economically, the U.S. aims to increase trade and investment, support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote business opportunities through trade missions and cooperation agreements. The U.S. also provides technical assistance for aviation security and supports health through the donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Pacific Islands countries.