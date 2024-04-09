UOT clarify misinformation

The University hierarchy in a statement stated that the graduation was prolonged due to the late arrival of Prime Minister James Marape. But clarified that the graduating students did not walk off during Marape’s speech, non-did the PM speak to empty seats. Rather, PM Marape delivered his speech before the graduands received their degrees, witnessed by a fully engaged audience

The University recognised the hype surrounding the graduation and probably the heat, hence, the university did not overlook the behaviour of graduates who left the arena after receiving their degrees, while dignitaries remained seated on stage.

Having addressed the misconceptions, the university assured to work on improving the standards and procedures of graduation ceremonies moving forward.

Meanwhile, UOT is the only technological university in the country that prides itself in producing graduates with the technical skills and expertise needed to build the nation.

These qualifications will certainly go a long way with commitment, perseverance, and the right attitude to succeed in the future.