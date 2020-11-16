UOG special procurement committee established

The UOG NPC Special Procurement Committee, chaired by UOG Vice Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare, comprised of twelve members and is indeed the largest committee members sworn in by the NPC.

They committee include Professor Sinebare as chairman, UOG Pro Vice Chancellor, Policy and Planning, Donald Gumbis as deputy, UOG Pro Vice Chancellor Academic Dr Sam Najike, UOG Registrar Denver Ame Kave, First Assistant Secretary (FAS), Administration Sector Division at the National Planning Department Rose Koyama, FAS Finance Reporting and Compliance Division at Finance Department Samson Metofa, Manager Procurement at the NPC Geoffrey Kinibo, UOG Bursar Ulo Jasipa and two UOG divisional directors, Kelly Matoli and James Korowa, and a representative each from Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Department and Treasury Department.

NPC chief executive officer, Simon Bole, commended UOG for establishing its special procurement committee and encouraged the members to exercise the responsibility delegated to them by the NPC board with integrity and transparency.

“The UOG Special Procurement Committee is on record the biggest committee with twelve members,” Bole stated.

“I commend the university administration for the leadership in working with us to establish this committee and we encourage the committee to comply with the National Procurement Act and the relevant laws governing the university to ensure transparent and accountable procurement of goods and services is undertaken.”

Bole said their threshold limit under the National Procurement Act, just like all other Special Procurement Committees, is K1 million.

“Anything above your threshold limit, you have to send to us to do the procurement on your behalf,” Bole explained.

Professor Sinebare thanked Bole and the NPC for establishing the UOG Special Procurement Committee.

“At UOG, we have high regard for accountability and good governance and as such, the list of our committee members that we have submitted comprised of very important and key stakeholders both within and outside the university,” Professor Sinebare stated.

“We can assure you that the committee will ensure the best procurement is done transparently and accountably to serve the university, the students and the country.”

Meanwhile, the NPC also commissioned Menyamya District Procurement Committee in Goroka on Thursday 12th November, for them to commence procurement activities in the Menyamya District.