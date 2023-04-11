Unitech graduates encouraged

Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology and Sport, Don Polye, encouraged the graduates of the PNG University of Technology to have confidence in their abilities.

Speaking at the 55th graduation ceremony on Wednesday, April 5th, at the Taraka campus, Polye said: “Critics generally criticise you because, at some level, they care.

“When they stop saying anything, it is because you no longer matter to them.

“It is when no one criticises you that you should really be worried.”

Minister Polye further challenged the graduates to think about their contributions to society, saying they need to constantly reinvent themselves.

“Develop an innovative mindset,” continued the Minister.

“Making your present better than your past is just the way you think.

“University is something you complete; life is something you experience.

“Today, do not worry about your grade, or the results, or success. Success is defined in many ways and you will find it. It will come from your own internal sense of dignity and values you represent.”

Polye, who is also a Unitech alumnus, urged the graduates to appreciate their lecturers, adding: “Look where it got me.”