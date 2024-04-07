UNITECH Celebrates 56th Graduation

Among the graduates were 51 postgraduates and 721 undergraduates, all of whom were honoured for their dedication and hard work. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Prime Minister James Marape, who joined the graduates, their families, and the University Council in commemorating the occasion.

He highlighted the importance of education in driving PNG's economic growth, emphasising the government's efforts to invest in human resources development. Noting that the country's sustained economic progress over the past decade positions it as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

In his address, Prime Minister Marape outlined the government's plans to further boost the economy, aiming for a growth target of K200 billion. He stressed the crucial role of technical expertise in capitalising on opportunities for economic expansion, underscoring the need for continuous investment in education, health, law, order, and infrastructure.

To support the development of human resources, the government has implemented various initiatives, including the TESAS Program and the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP). PM Marape highlighted the significant increase in funding for these programs, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring accessibility to education for all Papua New Guineans.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized the importance of embracing technology and innovation in driving the country towards a knowledge-based economy. He urged universities to adapt to the evolving global landscape, emphasizing the pivotal role of research, science, and technology in fostering sustainable growth.

PM Marape congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to become active contributors to the country's development. He urged them to persevere in their endeavours, even in the face of challenges, and to consider entrepreneurship as a means to create employment opportunities for themselves and others.