Unitech addresses engineering students’ concerns

The SRS highlighted issues raised by the civil engineering students, which included the lack of engineering drawing and design curriculum, irrelevant drawing software and lecturers not teaching within their areas of expertise.

This has resulted in a sit-in protest by students from the civil engineering department, who refused to attend classes in the past three weeks.

Acting vice-chancellor, Dr Garry Sali, said the management met with the students and outlined that PNGUoT is currently undergoing an accreditation process for its engineering courses.

“The subjects taught in the School of Civil Engineering are recommended by accrediting agents comprised of senior academics, eminent professors and industry experts, and have been approved by the academic board,” he stated.

“The reduction of the number of courses was purposely introduced by the accrediting agents to maintain international standards and reduce the stress against the demand for increased hours of exam preparatory time. This also challenges students to apply self-learning.

“Furthermore, the subjects highlighted by the students, such as Engineering Drawing and Design, are sufficiently covered in the curriculum.

“To improve the content delivery of the subjects stated by the students, the management has resolved to engage experts from the industry and professors from within the university to facilitate extra classes to make up for the concerned subjects.”

With regard to concerns about the lack of specialists, Dr Sali gave the assurance that the university management continues to do its utmost best to recruit qualified academic staff.

“We welcomed seven new professors to the university this year with another eight expected to join as well.

“At the School of Civil Engineering, two professors in Hydrology and Transportation have accepted our offers. Upon completion of all visa requirements, they will be able to join the university shortly.

“Additionally, two Associate Professors in Geotech and Transport have accepted offers and will join us once all formalities are completed.

“Furthermore, four positions have been shortlisted for interviews, and management will endeavour to expedite the process.”

Dr Sali said they have addressed the students’ concerns through a “win-win strategy”, and the students have agreed to return to classes.

“Meanwhile, the management will address other highlighted issues, recognising that some may require attention over an extended period.”