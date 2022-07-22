UN Calls To End Violence

The United Nations condemns the recent escalation of violence across the Highlands region during the election period. The United Nations further calls for the swift investigation of alleged crimes and the prosecution of alleged perpetrators and instigators.

Recent and consistent reporting highlight a deteriorating security situation across the Highlands with official sources confirming deaths, assaults, rape, and the extensive destruction of property and infrastructure.



“I am deeply concerned over allegations of the brutal killing of dozens of civilians, reports of heinous sexual violence against women, including at least eight girls, and estimates of several thousand people, mostly women and children, displaced,” Acting UN Resident Coordinator, Dirk Wagener said.



“This unmitigated violence shows utter disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”



Families in many districts are living in fear due to widespread violence in their communities. This violence has already forced an estimated 3,000 people in parts of Enga alone to flee their homes and has caused damage to schools and medical facilities.

Businesses and markets have also temporarily closed while roads have been cut off through the digging of trenches and destruction of bridges resulting in disruptions in the delivery of goods and services to these communities, which are now experiencing shortages of food, fuel, medicines, and other critical supplies.



Expressing shock at the escalating violence and the developing humanitarian situation, Mr Wagener urged all parties to cease all fighting and called on authorities to investigate all alleged killings, assaults, and violence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.



“I wish to underline that the State of Papua New Guinea has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all persons and property, particularly its most vulnerable members of society. This responsibility extends to facilitating safe, unimpeded, and sustained humanitarian access to those affected by this violence,” Mr Wagener said.



“The United Nations and its partners stand ready to respond to any potential call for assistance requested by the Government.”