Two Injured In Police Shooting

Eyewitness Guy Arua said the incident happened at around 9-10pm.

Arua was driving a Hyundai porter truck, with three passengers onboard were heading back to their village from a hauskrai at Gabi village.

Two of his passengers were injured from the incident and are now at the hospital.

“One was shot at his back and the other man was shot multiple times on the body. One pallet penetrated through his neck and into his throat and is still there. They are waiting for surgeons to conduct the operation”.

Arua said an unmarked Toyata Land cruiser started chase at the main roundabout junction when they were driving into the village.

“They switched on their lights and siren but it was dark and not safe so I drove towards our councilors’ residence. The windows were down so I signaled them that we were civilians, but they kept firing at us,” Arua said.

He said more than fifty gun shots were fired at them. Arua said there was no one at the councilors’ house so he drove up to his house, where they followed them and continued firing shots.

It is alleged that the six police officers assumed the vehicle was carrying criminals onboard.

During a dialogue this morning between Police and the villagers, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu assured the locals that the Criminal Investigating Team would begin investigations into the incident.