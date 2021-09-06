Twinza given deadline

Minister Kua said the State also requests that all parties with the requisite authority to close the Pasca A deal must be present in Papua New Guinea by October 15th 2021.

He said the disparaging statements made against the State are with the view to discourage the name and credibility of the government. Hence with the advise and assistance of the State Solicitor, the State Negotiating Team drafted a Confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement to Twinza to sign.

“Which is of limited application, that is, it only applies during the period of the negotiations and once you reach the end, for better or for worse, you reach the end, you can make the announcements. That’s what people need to know, but not in between negotiations.

“Twinza have refused to sign,” said Kua.

Minister Kua further stated certain inconveniences in the negotiation processes saying, “The negotiations have been going through two layers on the Twinza side. One is through their local representative here, at the close of the negotiations at the end of the day, they connect with their bosses in Australia and when ideas change, they come back and the direction of the negotiation changes the next day.”

Minister Kua said it would be constructive for all decision makers to be in the country for the negotiations.