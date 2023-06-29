TVI Facilitating Harvard program

People working with young people in the space of Sorcery Accusation Related Violence, Youth Unemployment & Pathways, Drug & Alcohol abuse, are invited to apply next month.

A media, launch and Information Session was held at the Voice Inc. Head Office in Port Moresby, on Tuesday 27 June to announce the second round of Problem Driven Iterative Adaptation Online Action-Learning Program.

PDIA is a key component of TVI’s Local Leadership and Collective Action Program funded by the Australian Government.

The PDIA Program will run for 12 weeks from August through to November. Teams of 4 to 6 people working in the areas of Sorcery Accusation Related Violence, Youth Unemployment & Pathways, Drug & Alcohol abuse among young people and Improving Democracy through National Elections are invited to apply starting 11th July.

A key component of TVI's Local Leadership and Collective Action Program will be facilitated by Harvard University's Building State Capability Team, at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The program will allow participants to break down problems into root causes, identify entry points and take action.

This will be the second year that TVI offers the PDIA to its network of partners to ensure they continue to build coalitions that can take collective action in addressing complex issues within Papua New Guinea.