Tuke: Reserve Alluvial Mining for Locals

Mining Minister, Johnson Tuke said this during his address of the Southern Regional Consultation forum presentation of the Mine and Works (Safety and Health) Bill 2021 in Port Moresby.

“We do not have any policy guidelines for quarries or for alluvial mining.

“The launch of alluvial mining comes with social impacts on the livelihood of people, at the same time, it is coming with environmental impact on the people. Do we have the policy to manage this environmental damage? It is an extractive industry.

“It’s not that we are trying to take back PNG from intruders, we only want to create an environment where all of us have to work in harmony.

"We have to create acts or policies that can create a situation where all parties can be able to benefit out of it.

“Can we develop a policy that will encourage Papua New Guineans to be involved in alluvial mining and that it must be reserved for Papua New Guineans only?

“I am challenging you, the MRA and the DMPGM, to come up with a policy draft and empower Papua New Guineans to conduct alluvial mining and that is what we mean by 'Take Back PNG'.

"We are not good enough to be involved in bigger scale mining. It is these little things, why are we giving them away?

“Should we not reserve that, or should we allow everybody or anybody outside to come and exploit our resources? Can we also know the parties involved in the course of exploration?"

Minister Tuke also challenged the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to work together with the government to come up with an alternative or contingency as a way forward, instead of criticising the government.

“We have to all create an environment where we all work hand in hand and in harmony. After all, we are all here for the same cause,” Minister Tuke said.