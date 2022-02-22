Tufi Tapa Festival Gets Support

SPB has supported the event with a K10,000 cheque presented to Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere. The brewer has been supporting this cultural event since 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was deferred from 2021 to this year from 12-13 March.

“COVID-19 affected many of our activities, especially sponsored events, but we are happy to continue supporting the Tufi Tapa and Tattoo Festival,” says SPB Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare.

“SP Brewary continues to build strong partnerships with organizations and initiatives that promote our diverse cultures in PNG and our strong partnership with the Tufi Tapa Tattoo Festival Committee.

“Each province in PNG is unique with its culture as well as its arts and crafts, and Oro is distinct with its tapa and tattoos. SP Brewery pride itself in promoting the country’s diversity by continuously aligning ourselves more with cultural activities.”

During the cheque presentation, Mr Nilkare also showcased South Pacific Export Lager’s three new can art designs from Simbu, Manus, New Ireland and West Sepik.

The exclusive can art series display different traditional art from around PNG. This is an example of SPB promoting PNG’s diverse artistry in PNG, while at the same time supporting local SMEs in PNG.