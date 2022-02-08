Treasurer Meets Telstra CEO

This is according to Minister for Treasury, Ian Ling-Stuckey when these points were the centre of discussion between the Treasurer and Head of Telstra, Andy Penn and Telstra staff in Melbourne, Australia.

“Around the globe, it is recognised that modern telecommunications can connect people in ways simply not possible using traditional land-line phone services. A good, fast data connection can allow our small and medium-sized enterprises to reach out to markets throughout the world without having to go through middlemen,” Mr Ling-Stuckey said.

The Treasurer said this means better access to bigger markets with greater returns to our entrepreneurs.

“Access to better, faster, cheaper data also opens doors for dramatically increased education opportunities. Combined with appropriate safeguards, it can also bring low-cost banking services throughout our country without the need for physical bank branches.

“Connections to families and Wantoks is much easier and could even make it easier to watch the State of Origin,” stated the Treasurer.

He said that getting the gains from a better telecommunications sector would require much greater investment in PNG’s infrastructure such as more towers in more locations.

The Treasurer said this requires good regulation to ensure that the gains from the submarine cables to PNG are shared broadly.

He highlighted that there is a need to improve greater access to the more modern 4G network rather than the older 2G and 3G networks.

“My discussions with Telstra highlighted the importance of such modernisation and increased investment in the telecommunications sector. As Telstra is likely to complete its purchase of Digicel Pacific over (the) coming months.

“I wanted to make clear to Telstra the hopes that PNG has for its likely new partner in this vital sector of our economy,” added Mr Ling-Stuckey.