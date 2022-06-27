Trauma, The Third Most Common Emergency

Ambulance officers have a small window of opportunity to get immediate medical care to a trauma patient to save their life. This is referred to as the ‘golden hour’.

The golden hour starts from the time when a patient suffers the trauma to when the patient gets the definitive critical stabilisation to save their life. This medical stabilisation might include rapid blood transfusion or emergency surgery.



St John Ambulance, after successfully completing training in advanced life support and trauma care, will run the training for doctors and nurses in the public and private sectors.

PNG Society of Emergency Medicine (PNGSEM) and St John Ambulance are being supported by the highly experienced training organisation Edvoke and Parasol EMT and are going through the process of accrediting with the USA National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

Dr Mangu Kendino, who is the Emergency Medical Specialist Doctor at Port Moresby General Hospital and the Emergency Physician and St John Chief Medical Officer said, “PHTLS has been delivered to health professionals in countries all over the world.”

“This important training for emergency health workers is an indication of the quality that we want to be able to provide to Papua New Guineans suffering severe trauma and medical emergencies.”



Matt Cannon, CEO St John Ambulance said, “Emergency health workers respond to severe trauma every day - from knife wounds and gunshot trauma to falls and blunt trauma. Emergency health workers must start immediate life support for these patients at the scene to save the patient’s life.”

“These advanced trainings for doctors and nurses are in addition to our existing training programs in making sure our medical team members are even better prepared to save lives,” Cannon added.