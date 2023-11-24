TotalEnergies supports technical skill training

This was in light of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed earlier in March between TEP PNG, POM Tech and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to address inconsistencies in power supply along with supplementary education equipment, to allow for a conducive workspace for all students.

In attendance to witness the event was the Head of Societal Development for TotalEnergies Exploration and Production (EP), Claudine Chavee, who is in country this week from the Headquarters in Paris.

TEP PNG Public Affairs Manager, Richard Kassman stated the importance of the support being provided to the college.

He said, “We need more construction workers, plumbers, builders, electricians to build the nation.

The Papua LNG Project is pleased to offer support and add value to the merit of a renowned institution such as POM Tech, in promoting the quality of education.

The Project remains committed to becoming a significant contributor to the country’s workforce development, in line with one of its three major pillars of its National Content Plan: Promoting the employment and training of PNG citizens.

Renewing the understanding originally signed in 2019, scholarships are available to Secondary School graduates from Gulf and other regions, with the aim of enhancing their employability.

Over the past four years, around 200 young men and women from Gulf have been sponsored by TEP PNG in various National Certificate courses, such as Electronics, Metal Fabrication Welding, Automotive Electrical, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Fitting and Plumbing to name a few.

While the original focus of the MOU, was centred on prioritising students from Gulf Province to build up the capacity of youths from the Project area, this has now been opened to the rest of the country in an effort to upskill young men and women on a national level.

“I would like to thank TotalEnergies PNG for their donation today and continued support towards the school and welcome especially our distinguished guest, the Head of Societal Development for TotalEnergies E&P who joins us from Paris Ms Claudine Chavee,” said POM Tech Principal Henry Wamaingu.