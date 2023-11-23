Toroama declares self-funded independence

Emphasizing the importance of recognizing the ability to save for the future, Toroama asserted that Bougainvilleans hold the key to shaping their sovereign destiny.

During the announcement, Toroama urged citizens, including cabinet ministers, public servants, and members of the private sector, to prioritize saving. He highlighted the government's commitment to advancing the aspirations of Bougainvilleans, citing various projects, including a savings and loans society, as crucial steps toward financial self-sufficiency.

Addressing a common query about funding Independence, Toroama stressed that the solution lies in the hands of the people. "If we can save some amount of money, we can see your future in your own savings," he affirmed. Toroama discouraged borrowing and encouraged citizens to exercise their right to save for the future.

As Bougainville charts its course towards Independence, the President's call for financial responsibility resonates, marking a significant stride toward a self-reliant and sovereign Bougainville.