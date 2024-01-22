Tkatchenko Meets International Community

This meeting signified Minister Tkatchenko’s commencement of his mission back at the Department of Foreign Affairs, to instill and regain the confidence of the international community.

Tkatchenko's reinstatement has come with the huge task of regaining the confidence of the international community in the country together with the country’s bilateral and multilateral partners abroad.

Following the events of Wednesday 10 January 2024, Minister Tkatchenko whilst acknowledging and thanking Prime Minister James Marape, and the Government for his reappointment added that the task ahead, especially to regain international community confidence must be very articulate.

"We want to give our international partners assurance that the Government is here to support them and that we will work closer more than ever with all Diplomatic Missions, Honorary Consuls and Consulates, and International Organizations for the benefit of our long-term partnership.”

"We will learn from the mistakes of the past and review and implement new regulations and policies so that what happened on Wednesday does not happen again. We will keep everyone informed on all National Government directives and priorities going forward, especially on security, where the biggest issue is.

“We will also offer our support and guarantee on what the government has in place, and what we will intend to do."