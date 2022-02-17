Team Leaves For Dubai

TPA and the National Cultural Commission held a conference to bring together two teams that left for Dubai today to participate in the expo that starts on Monday 21 February.

They encouraged the ambassadors before they embarked on a journey to represent Papua New Guinea and its diverse culture and tradition through song and dance.

DFAT’s Acting Deputy Secretary for Operations, Magline Moihe told the team they are travelling as ambassadors of PNG and urged them to do well as their conduct in Dubai would reflect the country.

“We boast of having 800 plus different languages and will also be reflected in what I understand is a contemporary dance that they will be doing. I hope it will reflect exactly the diverse culture that we have both in the dances that they will perform as well as the attire,” said Ms Moihe.

She added: “I am encouraging the team to go out there and represent PNG in its entirety and be good ambassadors. Do PNG proud and showcase to the world what we are made for.”

TPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman told the team that Dubai is the tourism capital of the world and it is an opportunity to showcase PNG’s culture.

He said: “Whatever you do will have a lasting impact on the journey that you take and I am proud that we have these very young and energetic team that has a bright future ahead.

“I believe we will sell our country to that part of the world. We have never penetrated that side of the world yet and many of them perhaps have never known PNG and where it exists, so we will play a very important role as ambassadors to that part of the world.”