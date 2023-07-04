Teachers undergo in-service training

The National District Services under the Department of Education facilitated the training which started on Monday, 3rd of July, and ends this Friday.

The focus is to standardized the programming component under the theme “Quality Training for Quality Teaching and Learning."

NCD education service, first acting secretary Peter Kants spoke at the opening of the week-long in-service training for NCD teachers.

He said the in-service will require the best standards of what teachers should do including, proper SLIP leadership plan and need-base development plan for schools in NCD.

He said Teachers faced a lot of challenges in NCD which is different to the rest of the provinces.

“Therefore, the culture of working together is one of the main emphasis that will be alluded to the teachers to ensure they work together as a team to delivery effective teaching and learning,” he said.

Teachers are expected to plan the SBC and deliver effective learning and teaching after the training. This is the second in-service conducted after the secondary school teachers in-service last week.