Talks pave way for recovery exercise

Secretary for Defence, Hari John Akipe, was recently in Honolulu, Hawai in US and visited the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to gain insights into their mission of locating and returning the remains of fallen American soldiers in PNG and other countries.

He was given a tour of the DPAA labs where remains are analyzed with the aim of identifying missing service members and providing answers to their families.

DPAA representatives and Secretary Akipe also discussed cooperation for upcoming recovery missions in PNG, and Col Matt Brannen, DPAA Deputy Director for Operations, expressed gratitude to Akipe for the support provided to DPAA’s previous missions in PNG.

With over 3000 U.S. service members still missing in PNG, the National Museum and Art Gallery has been appointed as DPAA’s primary partner in the country for researching and locating sites where the missing may be found.

Anyone with information on possible missing U.S. service members is encouraged to contact the National Museum and Art Gallery.