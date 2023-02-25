Suspects arrested over damages in Kerowagi

The incident occurred on February 19 at Mingende in the Kerowagi District.

According to Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent Epenes Nili, the police intervened and arrested the suspects who were under the influence of alcohol when they allegedly stoned the bus. Their arrest prevented a potential tribal conflict from erupting.

The suspects were arrested and charged on February 20. In retaliation, the owner of the bus and his clansman attacked the suspects on Monday, leading to a stone-throwing battle where many people received minor injuries from both sides.

During the intervention, the suspects and some community members threw stones at the police, causing damage to Kundiawa Police Station Commander (PSC) Senior Inspector Himson Larmatam’s official police vehicle's windscreen. The vehicle has been sent for repairs.

To calm the situation, the police called leaders from both sides within the Mingende community to assist in the peace process and surrender of the suspects to police. The suspects were identified, arrested, and charged.

Superintendent Nili thanked the community leaders for their assistance in bringing in the suspects and for maintaining peace within their communities.

He also urged the people, especially young men, to avoid excessive consumption of alcohol, whether homebrew or otherwise, as it can contribute to igniting problems, as recently witnessed.