Strengthen Border Control

Peter said, “Implementing the Vagrancy Act alone will not effectively address the challenges of urban migration and the deteriorating law and order situation. A comprehensive approach to border control and management is essential for addressing these pressing and volatile issues.”

In light of the hasty execution of the Connect- PNG Project, Central Province now faces the potential risk of unauthorized entry and trespassing by vagrants, some of whom are notorious and dangerous.

The recent violent killings in the Highlands Region highlight the urgent need for a new National Security Strategy, including the installation of high-tech boom gates for multiple services. The government has failed to fulfil its duty to protect its people, and immediate action is necessary to address the escalating security crisis. Without a secure environment, the nation's vision of progress and prosperity remains unattainable.

Governor Peter says: “To enhance border security in Central Province, the Provincial Executive Council has taken the first vital step to commit funds for the feasibility study to determine the appropriate infrastructure for the types of risks, and the corresponding border control and management measures including socioeconomic and environmental aspects of the border area development. The Central Provincial Government in turn seeks funding support and other requisite resources from the National Government, international donors, and the resource developers to strengthen and fortify border security in Central Province.”

She stated further that the implementation of a rigorous border control system in Central remains a topmost priority to safeguard the safety and security of its residents and the broader region which includes NCD and the Southern region.

“As we progress with the Connect PNG project, it is incumbent upon Central Province, under my leadership, to elevate its strategic and operational security and risk management measures.

“I firmly believe that solely introducing a new Vagrancy Act will not effectively address the ongoing challenges of urban migration and the escalating deterioration of law and order. Therefore, a comprehensive and holistic approach to border control and management is indispensable to effectively tackle these pressing issues and safeguard our community.”

Governor Peter is emphasizing the need for proactive engagement with neighbouring provinces and national security agencies to collectively strengthen border control measures.

“Collaborative efforts will be pivotal as we work to enforce a unified approach to border security and mitigate the potential risks posed by the rapid developments in our region.

“I am committed to spearheading a multi-faceted initiative that encompasses not only legislative and policy reforms, but also the enhancement of border control and management infrastructure and the deployment of well-trained personnel to patrol with appropriate technology to safeguard our borders,” said Governor Peter.