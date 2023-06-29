STREIT info sesson in Maprik

The session aimed to provide an overview of the support available and encourage community members to submit proposals.

Ali Said Yesuf, Programme Coordinator for the EU-funded STREIT Programme in Papua New Guinea, emphasized the objective of improving livelihoods within the community. He assured participants that all reasonable proposals would be considered for support.

Dr. Pavel Burian, Deputy Programme Coordinator, elaborated on the types of assistance offered through the STREIT Innovation Fund.

He highlighted the importance of simplicity and a focus on business activities related to the development of Cocoa, Vanilla, and Fisheries Value Chain, all of which are supported by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme. He also provided guidance on the necessary details to include in the application form. The Call for Proposals began on 20 June and will remain open until 20 July 2023.

The STREIT's Innovation Fund is available to support various entities, including local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from East and West Province, Registered Cooperatives, and Registered Youth and Women Groups in the Sepik provinces. Additionally, PNG-owned and PNG-based MSMEs planning to invest in the Sepik Region are also eligible to apply.

Thanks to the generous funding from the European Union, the support provided will be in-kind, offering equipment, services, or training rather than cash. The primary goal is to stimulate investment and growth in agri-food businesses within the Sepik Region of Papua New Guinea.