State Lounge refurbished

The Lounge has very modern amenities with excellent acoustics in the pressroom and the Prime Minister also has a private room at the lounge. It was developed as part of the extension of the International Terminal Building in 2015 that was opened in time for the Pacific Games.

NAC’s contractor Butom Services Ltd under supervision of NAC Technical Services Division took two weeks to complete the refurbishment as part of the terminal improvement program to improve service level and customer and stakeholder comfort and convenience.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister & NEC and the NAC ensures the upkeep of this very important facility and jointly funded this refurbishment,” stated NAC.

“The State Lounge facilitates movements of our Prime Minister and Ministers of State and receives and processes foreign leaders and dignitaries.”

NAC further states, “This improvement demonstrates NAC's commitment to ensuing our first and last impression at our premier International Airport meets high standards required of our nation.”