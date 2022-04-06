Special Constables For Election Operation

He said the appointment on the constables is to assist the police manpower shortage in the province. Supt. Barkie said the constables were identified and trained for the election operation.

He said their term as special constables would expire when the election ends.

PPC Barkie said the other police officers in the province had also gone through special trainings for the election period. Some of the things taught during the training were on how to deal with election-related offences, with physical training exercises progressing well.

“We are ready for the 2022 National General Election because of special training that we have received . I want to call on the people of Milne Bay to work closely with police or any other security forces deployed to the province.

“We must work together to set a good record that we hold a peaceful general election in the province.”

Supt Barkie added that additional security forces will be deployed during the election to assist local police.

Meanwhile, Supt. Barkie said eight people who were charged for attempted murder of police families and the burning of the police barracks on April 29, 2021 were committed to the National Court on Tuesday.