SOE Call Centre launched

Acting Police Commissioner and State of Emergency (SOE) Controller, Donald Yamasombi, announced this in Port Moresby yesterday and said the centre will be located at the Morauta Haus in Waigani.

The hotline number, 1800500, is now operational for the public to report stolen items, SOE-related concerns, or crimes.

Yamasombi emphasized that the SOE Call Centre, with eight dedicated lines, will be available 24/7 until January 26th, 2024. Staff at the call centre will promptly address queries and provide essential SOE information.

Yamasombi reassured the public that, despite increased engagement in emergency operations, security forces will ensure someone is available to listen to the community.

"We are instilling confidence by establishing the Call Centre. The concerns and complaints of the people will be heard and acted upon if necessary," stated Yamasombi.

Simultaneously, residents in the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province are encouraged to return looted items to the nearest police station or call the toll-free number for retrieval by security personnel.

Yamasombi acknowledged those who returned stolen goods and appealed to others to surrender items, urging security personnel not to exploit the situation