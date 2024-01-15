Social media users warned

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu warned in a media statement released this evening. He issued the warning today, citing significant evidence of serious abuse of social media, spreading false information that led to destruction of properties in Port Moresby and parts of the country resulting also in deaths

"I have a statutory power under the National Information and Communication Technology Act 2009 to restrict access to social media sites and applications if this continues. The Ministry of ICT has observed a sharp spike in the use of social media from Wednesday 10th of January 2024.

“Many are misinformation and disinformation, and we now give 10 days effective from today for people to adhere or face a complete shutdown of social media sites and applications for the duration of the State of Emergency.”

Minister Masiu said discussions on social media that incite violence, destruction, spread of false information or confidential government information, opinions that are wrong or sends false information or are hearsay and defamatory will be monitored and legal action taken immediately.

He said national security, public emergency and public safety is critical to a secured nation and happy and safe country, and urges all to work together to bring back normalcy to the country after a week of mayhem and destruction especially in Port Moresby.

Masiu highlighted that under his ministry, instructions have been issued to agencies to strengthen

monitoring and report any abuses of social media to the police cybercrime unit to begin investigations, arrest and prosecution and also take down fake accounts and sites.

“Papua New Guinea is a civilized country and citizens must abide by rules and laws and every citizen has a duty and obligation to ensure we progress to be a better country,” said Masiu.

He has also consulted with the ICT industry to ensure the safe and secure use of the internet and to work closely with the ministry and the regulator NICTA, to ensure a safe and secure internet for the nation.