Situm Health Centre receives medical supplies

The medicines & pharmaceuticals included amoxicillin capsules, paracetamol tablets, hand sanitisers, body infrared thermometers, pregnancy kits, a scale and several other vital instruments.

The delivery was made possible through the partnership arrangement with Nawaeb District under the leadership of Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen and with the assistance of Niugini Dirt Tours (Motorbikes).

Pelgen upon seeing the plight of the current situation at Situm Health Centre, immediately gathered resources to beef up the supplies and equipment for the health facility.

“Nawaeb District bai mepla wok wantaim Niugini Dirt Tours, ol moto baik, we bai helpim karim marasin na ol araprela halivim igo lo olgeta helt senta lo distrik,” he said.

“Nawaeb district will work with Niugini Dirt Tours to assist in transporting medication and other support to health centres in the district.”

The MP said the partnership with Niugini Dirt Tours aims to assist the lack or shortfall in government health services, especially in terms of transport and logistical hardships to very rural health facilities.

Pelgen assured that all health facilities in the district will receive similar support and now with the support of off-road motorbikes, the delivery of these vital support necessities will be more effective.