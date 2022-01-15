Sir Ronald Laid To Rest

The Pilapila United Church hall along the North Coast Road Rabaul, was packed with dignitaries, Sir Ronald ToVue’s former leagues, and government and business representatives. Community leaders and relatives also joined his immediate family to celebrate and farewell one of the East New Britain’s most colourful senior statesman.

The moving procession started early morning with Tubuan ritual performed by tubuans from Sir Ronald’s vunatarai or clan before the casket was led out by the combined police and CS Pallbearers. His wife Lady Suluet, children and grandchildren proceeded with the casket to the Pilapila Church Hall.

The main celebrant was Bishop of the United Church New Britain Region, Rev. August Waninara. Beautiful renditions of Kuanua hymns provided divine peace, comfort and inspiration for everybody. The hymns were led by the famous Vunairoto Male Singing Ministry.

Among dignitaries were Rabaul MP Dr.Allan Marat, Governor Nakikus Konga, and the Deputy Provincial Administrator.

Sir Ronald’s eulogy was read by Dr. Edward Talvat. He was described by many as a faithful caring father, and a trailblazer on many fronts from the community, the church, the government, politics and the business sector.

Part 2 of the program continued after the service with procession led by tubuans from Sir Ronald’s clan as a last respect and farewell and more so signifying Sir Ronald’s status as chief or Amelem within his own clan.

Sir Ronald’s casket was finally lowered to his final resting place at his family home at Vunamil followed by the laying of wreath. The PNG flag was handed over to Sir Ronald’s widow during a 21 gun salute.