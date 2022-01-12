Sir Ronald’s Final Journey

They were joined by joined by member for Gazelle Jelta Wong, Provincial Administrator Wilson Matava and members of the East New Britain Provincial Executive Council (ENB PEC).

The casket was accompanied by the immediate family and close relatives.

Late Sir Ronald’s casket was received at the tarmac by a combined police and Correctional Service guard-of-honor, followed with a display of traditional Tolai Chief welcome rituals, before they were received by the MP Wong, Mr Matava and members of the ENB PEC.

The procession then continued through Kokopo Town then up the New Britain Highway and down Burmah road to Malaguna Technical Secondary School hall in Rabaul, for the handover ceremony of the late statesman’s casket by the provincial government to relatives.

After the handover ceremony at Maltech, the procession continued along the Nonga road to Sir Ronald’s home village Ratavul where he was accorded the traditional Tubuan chief’s ritual called Tinakin performed by tubuans from his own clan or Vunatarai.

The body of the late Sir Ronald ToVue will rest with his family at Ratavul residence before burial tomorrow Thursday 13 January, preceded by the funeral service at Pila Pila United Church.

Photo credit: Jack Salatiel