Sir Julius Condemns Lawlessness

He made this call following the death of a 24-year old woman last week at the hands of her partner.

“Just last week a woman was attacked by her husband who beat her with a golf club. When he broke the golf club because he was beating her so hard, he proceeded to stab her in the neck with the shaft of the broken golf club.

“The worst thing about this is that all of this happened on a PMV in front of 10 ten or 15 other people and no one did a thing,” added Sir Julius.

The Governor said this was only the latest in a long line of serious law and order problems in the province. He has called on the people to work together and restore order in the province.

“Ninety-nine percent of New Irelanders are decent people, who obey the laws and treat their fellow citizens with respect. It is time that we all stand up together and support and protect our fellow citizens,” added Governor Sir Julius.