Sir J impressed With Bokam Road Progress

“It took only six hours for the entire trip. Just a decade ago, this would have been impossible by car. It was only a walking track and would have taken days to complete, if you could do it at all.

“I am amazed and more than satisfied at the current state and progress of the road works. Many could never have imagined that a road of this quality could finally be built, and I commend local contractor, MAYNIPS for taking on this difficult and challenging job,” he said.

Sir Julius said the provincial government would do everything to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

“One thing I will not tolerate is the Gor Gor blocking of this important project for my people. We must work together to ensure it is completed for the benefit of all.”