 

Sir J impressed With Bokam Road Progress

BY: Loop Author
13:27, October 31, 2021
65 reads

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan was impressed with the construction of the road from Lossuk, Lavolai, Bagatere to Kaut in West Coast Tikana LLG in Kavieng District.

“It took only six hours for the entire trip. Just a decade ago, this would have been impossible by car.  It was only a walking track and would have taken days to complete, if you could do it at all.

“I am amazed and more than satisfied at the current state and progress of the road works. Many could never have imagined that a road of this quality could finally be built, and I commend local contractor, MAYNIPS for taking on this difficult and challenging job,” he said.   

Sir Julius said the provincial government would do everything to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

 “One thing I will not tolerate is the Gor Gor blocking of this important project for my people. We must work together to ensure it is completed for the benefit of all.”

Tags: 
Bokam Road Development
NIP Governor Sir Julius Chan
Author: 
Press Release
  • 65 reads