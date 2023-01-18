 

Sir Bob Dadae executes road contract

The Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae has executed a contract for the construction of Tari Pori Lake Kopiago Road in Hela Province on behalf of the State.

The construction of the road includes the pavement rehabilitation and sealing from Maria Junction to Tuku Station covering 30kms, and pavement rehabilitation and sealing from Awi Bridge to Lake Kopiago Station covering 35kms.

The road construction contract is valued at K30, 245, 665. 40, inclusive of GST and contingency sum, and will be wholly funded by the national Government at a duration of 30 months.

The National Executive Council (NEC) has awarded the contract to Tari Pori Development Corporation Limited.

Director of Tari Pori Development Corporation Limited, Timon Awari signed the contract before the Governor General and Secretary of Department of Works & Highways David Wereh, at Government House this morning 17th of January, 2023.

