Simbu MPs call for urgent gov’t help

With all six districts reeling from floods and landslides, lives lost, food sources decimated, and vital roads blocked, the province faces an unparalleled crisis.

Acknowledging the aid extended by the national government, particularly the support by the PNG Defence Force using their helicopter, the MPs stressed the urgent need for more comprehensive intervention.

Despite nationwide emergencies, they underscored Simbu's pressing requirements and called for swift action.

Mr. Kua highlighted the critical need for road clearance by PNGDF's engineering battalion to restore vital supply lines cut off for two weeks.

He emphasized the limitations of helicopter aid and the looming threat of further rainfall hindering relief efforts.

Mr. Nomane urged the Ministry of Defence to expedite the allocation of funds from the K500 million disaster relief budget to the Simbu Provincial Government.

Asserting the province's local knowledge and capacity to deploy resources effectively, he advocated for decentralized decision-making to streamline relief efforts.

The MPs rallied their government counterparts from Simbu to champion their cause, emphasizing the importance of bipartisan cooperation in this hour of need.

In unity, they beseech divine intervention for the restoration of Simbu and Papua New Guinea.