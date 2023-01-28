Senior Public Servant Heads sign contracts

The three senior public servants were appointed by the National Executive Council.

1. Andrew Oaeke as Secretary for Department of Treasury serving for a period of four years

2. Bill Roo, as Chief Fire Officer of PNG Fire Service, serving for a period of four years and

3. Ilikomau Ali as Deputy Chief Censor of Office of Censorship, serving for a period of four years and is the first female for this position.

In attendance to witness the significant occasion, Secretary of Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan.