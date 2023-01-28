 

Senior Public Servant Heads sign contracts

BY: Loop Author
12:19, January 28, 2023
27 reads

Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae officiated at the employment contract signing ceremony of three senior public servant heads of Department on Thursday 26th January, 2023 at the Government House.

The three senior public servants were appointed by the National Executive Council.
1. Andrew Oaeke as Secretary for Department of Treasury serving for a period of four years
2. Bill Roo, as Chief Fire Officer of PNG Fire Service, serving for a period of four years and 
3. Ilikomau Ali as Deputy Chief Censor of Office of Censorship, serving for a period of four years and is the first female for this position.

In attendance to witness the significant occasion, Secretary of Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan.  

Tags: 
Senior Public Servants
Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae
Author: 
Loop author
  • 27 reads