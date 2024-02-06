SDP Elects New Executives

John Kamasua was elected national president, while Paul Kitnip secured the vice president role, Gabriel Kotona is the General Secretary, and Rex Welin assumed the role of Treasurer.

The election process, overseen by Desmond Timiyaso, the PNGEC Manager Industrial Elections, was deemed legitimate, allowing the newly elected executives to immediately assume office. Timiyaso reaffirmed the integrity of the election process, promising to disclose the results officially.

The Party convention aimed to solidify the party's direction and leadership.

NCD Governor and Party leader, Powes Parkop, urged the elected representatives overseeing the election process to discerningly choose individuals who would actively contribute to the SDP's growth and efficacy.

He emphasized the need for innovative leadership and underscored the importance of organizing the party effectively to field candidates capable of transformative governance.

Expressing gratitude and determination, Kamasua highlighted the diverse backgrounds and experiences of the elected executives, affirming their commitment to amplifying the SDP's voice and fostering its growth.

As the SDP looks ahead to the 2027 national elections, the appointed executives stand poised to navigate the party through the evolving political landscape, armed with a mandate for progress and transformation.