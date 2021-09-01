Schools Education Program Wraps Up

The Culture Connects program is the third of a series of four special themed education programs run annually at the Port Moresby Nature Park through its education department since September 2016.

Since the inception of this special schools education program, the Park’s Education team has had many successful highlights.

One successful highlight to date is the working partnership with Teaching Colleges such as the Sacred Teachers College in Bomana where trainee teachers support the Park during the Culture Connects program on a voluntary basis as part of their practical assessment. In turn, once becoming teachers, they bring their students back to the Park to be part of its Education Program.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Education Manager, Shirley Mogi is thrilled about this year’s batch of students who participated in the program.

As as their participation in this year’s ‘Culture Connects’ program has enabled the Education team reach their year’s target of educating 24,000 students in the third quarter of the year without yet commencing fourth quarter.

“We have yet to enter the final quarter of the year, already we’ve reached our goal, and it’s all thanks to the dedication of our teachers and students as well as the wonderful support of our good sponsors Sir Brian Bell Foundation, British High Commission and the support of NCDC Transport Division”, said Mogi.

Ms Mogi added: “It’s been a successful three weeks with students from elementary through to secondary schools joining us here at the Park and we’re now looking forward to an even more exciting themed program in Term 4.

“We are fully aware that we are now exceeding our target figures for the year and educating even more students out here at the Park through our Mission in Education.”

Port Moresby Nature Park through its Education Program educates students and the local community on the importance of the natural environment in order to enhance the cultural integrity of local people, giving them more reasons to protect and conserve their natural environment.