School Learning Improvement Plan

Joseph Dongaria, senior teacher at Kaugere Primary School says this is a concern for the betterment of quality management, quality education, and good governance in schools especially here in NCD.

SLIP is the strategy meant to drive the implementation and the establishment of the Universal Basic Education platform which is to promote access for every Papua New Guinean children to acquire full basic education from Early Childhood Learning right up to Grade 12.

Mr Dongari said that in 2010 NCD Education Services Division in-serviced all its schools in their respective zones to start implementing the SLIP.

Many school leaders were still confused on how to make the SLIP work for their schools which was of great concerned that the NCD Education Division revisited the SLIP again in 2014 during the National In-Service Training (NIST) week.

According to the National Education Plan (NEP) launched this year, all schools in the country must set up their Universal Basic Education structure by the year 2030.

He also stated that NCD Education Division piloted 1.6.6. Universal Basic Education structured for Kilakila Secondary, Primary, and Elementary Schools and have now decided to start the Junior High Schools with six schools which are; Kaugere, New Erima, Boreboa, Ward Strip and Evedahana, by next year 2022.

All these six schools’ head teachers, only were in-serviced on how to draw up assumed workable SLIP in which they are to submit to the National Education Advisor for endorsement before they can be implemented.

SLIP deals with funds on hand and how to operate with them effectively, implementing all focus areas for the benefit of the teachers, the students and the community. The seven focus areas are;

Students’ Learning (Curriculum) Students’ Engagement & Wellbeing Students’ Pathway & Transition Staff Professional Development Management & Administration Infrastructure Development Good Governance & Community Relationship

He is confident that SLIP can be very evidently exposed through the good school culture, better school environment and best student products from the final examinations because it was driven by qualified drivers.