Sawang Dedicates Win To Rai Coast

Sawang is the second female elected into the 11th Parliament, 2022.

She arrived in Port Moresby yesterday afternoon to be welcomed by family members, well-wishers and the media. People First Party Leader, Richard Maru accompanied Sawang.

Maru was happy that one of the two female candidates endorsed by PFP in the 2022 election won the seat.

“Our party is grateful that people of Rai Coast have chosen to elect a woman, very highly educated and professional woman from the district. She stood last time and came third. We are so happy that she was able to beat the race this time around. We thank God for giving us the win,” Maru said.

He said PFP believes that there should be more women in parliament.

“We believe there should be more women in parliament and we worked very hard to win this seat. I am grateful to God and the people of Rai Coast, they have delivered us the victory.

Sawang expressed gratitude to the people of Rai Coast for giving her the win, adding that it is an honour to be chosen to represent them in Parliament.

She said for the last 47-50 years Rai Coast has missed development and services, but in 2022, they decided to vote for service in voting Sawang as their MP. I dedicate the win to them.

“I also dedicate the win to my dad, my mum they have gone ahead. They are not here to witness this very special moment.

“I dedicate the win to my party, PFP, the faith that they had in me, they supported me through the journey. I dedicate this win also to my friends throughout PNG.”