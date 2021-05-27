The Sanctuary Hotel - A Traveller’s choice

The hotel was given a 5 out 5 rating by the World Traveller’s Choice. It is rated 10% among 700,000 hotels in the world and she considered it a very big achievement.

“Considering there’s over 700,000 hotels in the world to get the top 10% is quite a big deal to us. It’s not only the management but the staff have a big role to play in this and all our guests,” said General Manager of The Sanctuary Hotel, Bella Pang.

Though it is not the first time for The Sanctuary Hotel to receive a Travelers Choice award, this is the first time it received a significant rating as such.

“Everyone that stays with us, you can either book through booking.com or trip advisor so people that come and stay with us are given the chance, it’s optional, we don’t force them, it’s up to them based on our performance, how we treat them, hospitality, our rooms, our staff, our meals and it’s basically up to them what they thing about our hotel,” she added.

The hotel management hopes that this rating would be a reason to bring more travellers from overseas and locals to come to their hotel.

Hospitality starts at home in order for a hotel to get popular, you have to have workers who are content with their employment. Employees of the hotel speak highly of the management, especially the owner, James Pang.

Pang is described by the workers as a man with a big heart who treats all employees as family. The conditions of employment include accommodation, transportation, school fee subsidies and airfares, which are benefits many hotels do not offer.

Not only that but many of the employees expressed appreciation for the way they were given a chance from nowhere to be taught the ropes of the hospitality industry and being given a career path.

Gina Vali, Front Desk Manager said, “On behalf of the staff and management, I just want to thank our big boss, Mr. James Pang. He’s the one that inspired us all. He’s been a very good leader and because of him we got this award.”

Group General Manager, Jamie Pang says the rating does put PNG on the world map. Its sister hotel, Rapopo in East New Britain, also received the same rating separately.

“The Travelers Choice like trip advisor is a platform where people go to see if it’s safe, if it’s a welcoming place, what sort of hospitality, like what sort of treatment they’ll be getting at each specific hotel they’ll be going to so trip advisor is a social platform,” Pang said.