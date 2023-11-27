Safety at sea training vital in maritime industry

The training in Kokopo was delivered in partnership with the ENB Provincial Administration through the Provincial Fisheries Division under the ENB Provincial Government and National Fisheries Authority MOA for fisheries development and management in the province.

This comprehensive course equipped participants with essential skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of crew members and passengers aboard ships.

Executed by the National Fisheries College, the SOLAS training encompassed a wide range of critical topics, including personal safety techniques, fire prevention and firefighting, survival at sea, first aid, and maritime security.

The cohort of trainees consisted of individuals representing diverse backgrounds and aspirations within the maritime industry. Some were aspiring seafarers seeking to embark on maritime careers, while others were professionals already working in various roles within the sector.

However, they all shared a common commitment to maritime safety, as well as a passion for their respective roles.

ENB Provincial Assembly Fisheries chairman, Karl Baru said the successful completion of the SOLAS training not only demonstrates the competence and dedication of the trainees but also highlights the commitment by relevant stakeholders to delivering comprehensive and high-quality education and training programs.

Upon completing the week-long training program, each trainee was presented with a certificate in recognition of their achievement and commitment to maintaining maritime safety standards.

Mr Baru said under the leadership of Governor Michael Marum, the responsible government and the provincial administration, through the fisheries sector, will continue to co-fund with NFC/NFA and deliver fisheries training programs in the province.

These capacity-building programs will focus on small fishing operations, post-harvest operations, commercial fishing operations, fisheries business, and fish farming. The aim is to equip farmers, fishers, and fisheries officers with the necessary skills and competencies.

The East New Britain Provincial Government and administration extended their gratitude to Ovia Tarube and the National Fisheries College for delivering the SOLAS training in the province.