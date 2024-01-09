Rosso applauds Bugandi's advancement

Commending the achievements of Busu, Bugandi and Lae Secondary School, Rosso highlighted that Lae Secondary sent 235 students, Busu Secondary with 225 students, both securing 4th and 6th positions in tertiary institution entries among 211 schools nationwide.

Bugandi's significant improvement with a Mean Rating Index (MRI) of 41.16 in 2022, compared to 51.75 the previous year, resulted in 84 students entering tertiary institutions, ranking 38th nationally.

Rosso applauded Bugandi's Principal Dennis Miall for fostering discipline, eliminating student conflicts, and ensuring uninterrupted classes during exams. Financial stability allowed the school to provide timely resources and avoid debt-related disruptions.

Lae City Authority pledged continued support, allocating taxpayer funds to enhance facilities not only at Bugandi but also at other schools in Lae, addressing one school at a time due to funding constraints.

Minister Rosso announced plans to focus on Bumayong, Lutheran, FODE and Malahang Technical secondary schools, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to improving education facilities.

Acknowledging progress, Rosso emphasized the need for schools to elevate performance through discipline and hard work. Future collaborations with Don Bosco and Caritas aim to establish additional high schools in Lae.

As the academic year begins, Rosso urges schools to strive for excellence, reinforcing the commitment to fostering a better education for the nation's future.